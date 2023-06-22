Gov. Mills threatens to veto offshore wind bill because of added labor provisions

Gov. Janet Mills has threatened to veto a recently enacted offshore wind bill because of added labor provisions.

The bill, originally submitted by Mill's office, modifies the visual impact standards for offshore wind ports to permit taller cranes. It was amended to include language requiring labor agreements, which the governor says would have a chilling effect on the offshore wind sector, and put Maine at a competitive disadvantage with other New England states. Mills has asked the legislature to either recall the bill by 3 p.m. Friday, or expect a veto.

The governor also said she will not sign a bill requiring the Public Utilities Commission to procure energy from offshore wind projects as long as it includes labor provisions not seen elsewhere in New England.

