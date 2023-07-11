Angus King: Putin has done more to strengthen NATO than any other world leader

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine, at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, told reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin had done more than anyone to cement NATO unity by invading Ukraine.

"History will show that Vladimir Putin did more for NATO than any public leader in the history of the world," he said. "NATO has never been stronger; it's never been more unified; it's never been more solid in terms of its plans and its future."

King said NATO's ultimate goal is restoring peace.

"Not aggression, not territorial expansion, but establishing peace in Europe and in the entire world," he said.

King, an independent, was part of a bipartisan delegation of senators who have traveled to Vilnius, site of the summit.

Republican senators, especially Dan Sullivan of Arkansas, stressed that more European countries have to fulfill a commitment to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.