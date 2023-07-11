© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Angus King: Putin has done more to strengthen NATO than any other world leader

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine, at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, told reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin had done more than anyone to cement NATO unity by invading Ukraine.

"History will show that Vladimir Putin did more for NATO than any public leader in the history of the world," he said. "NATO has never been stronger; it's never been more unified; it's never been more solid in terms of its plans and its future."

King said NATO's ultimate goal is restoring peace.

"Not aggression, not territorial expansion, but establishing peace in Europe and in the entire world," he said.

King, an independent, was part of a bipartisan delegation of senators who have traveled to Vilnius, site of the summit.

Republican senators, especially Dan Sullivan of Arkansas, stressed that more European countries have to fulfill a commitment to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Politics
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz