Politics

UNH poll finds housing is a top concern for Mainers

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT

A new poll finds that housing continues to outpace the cost of living on the list of biggest problems facing the state. The poll results from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center show a significant flip from earlier this year.

Housing overtook cost of living in a poll released by UNH in June, but the issue has also climbed nine points since February.

Additionally, homelessness, which barely registered as a concern in February, has jumped to number 3 on the list — tied with jobs and the economy, a frequent frontrunner in polls tracking top problems for voters.

While it's unclear from the survey whether voters are connecting the housing and homeless issues, both have garnered significant news coverage this year as policymakers look to increase the housing stock and deal with homeless encampments in public spaces.

The poll also showed that drugs and addiction are less of a concern to Mainers than they were earlier this year.

The poll included 555 respondents who completed an online survey between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2%.

Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
