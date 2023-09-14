© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics

Angus King warned Mitt Romney of danger before Jan. 6, new book reveals

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published September 14, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks as U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton appears before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks as U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton appears before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee oversight hearing on the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King warned Utah Sen. Mitt Romney days before the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that he could be in mortal danger, according to a new book.

An excerpt of the Romney biography was published Wednesday in The Atlantic by author McKay Coppins and it includes previously unreported details of the Utah senator's interactions with colleagues before and after rioters stormed the Capitol in 2021.

Among them is an anecdote in which King urges Romney to call him after he heard from a Pentagon official that right-wing extremists were possibly planning for violence on Jan. 6, the day former President Donald Trump held his rally at the White House Ellipse.

King warned Romney that he could be a target of angry Trump supporters who believed the persistent falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen.

Romney forwarded King's warning to then Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who never responded.

Romney announced Wednesday that he's not running for reelection.

Tags
Politics Angus KingMitt Romney
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler