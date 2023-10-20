© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Biden administration positions U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group in Mediterranean to deter Iran

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford and destroyers Thomas Hudner, Ramage and McFaul conduct a drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group March 5.
MC2 Malachi Lakey
/
Navy/Public Domain
The USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Group on its way to the eastern Mediterranean.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she supports the Biden administration's positioning of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as a deterrent to Iran.

But Collins says the administration should also freeze billions of dollars it has promised to Iran, which is known to back Hamas.

"Iran has been equipping, arming and training Hamas, the terrorist group that launched the attacks, for many years so cutting off money to Iran helps cut off money to Hamas," she says.

Collins says she believes Hamas' attack on Israel was timed to deter ongoing talks between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. on how to stabilize the region.

"I had become hopeful that we were going to have a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia, which would be a major counter to Iran," she says. "If Saudi Arabia recognizes Israel that would be a step toward peace in the Middle East."

Collins says she supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but now feels that is out of reach.

Politics
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
Carol Bousquet