Biden administration positions U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group in Mediterranean to deter Iran

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she supports the Biden administration's positioning of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as a deterrent to Iran.

But Collins says the administration should also freeze billions of dollars it has promised to Iran, which is known to back Hamas.

"Iran has been equipping, arming and training Hamas, the terrorist group that launched the attacks, for many years so cutting off money to Iran helps cut off money to Hamas," she says.

Collins says she believes Hamas' attack on Israel was timed to deter ongoing talks between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. on how to stabilize the region.

"I had become hopeful that we were going to have a breakthrough with Saudi Arabia, which would be a major counter to Iran," she says. "If Saudi Arabia recognizes Israel that would be a step toward peace in the Middle East."

Collins says she supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but now feels that is out of reach.