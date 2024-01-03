Maine State House evacuated for bomb threat on first day of legislative session

The Maine State House was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after officials there received a bomb threat.

Legislative committee meetings quickly went into recess Wednesday afternoon after the threat was received, sending staff, lawmakers and others into a nearby facility.

According to the Maine State Police, the threat was emailed, although it was not clear who first received it.

A spokesperson said a bomb team and K9 unit were sent to clear the capitol building.

The threat came amid similar ones in other state capitols and administrative buildings across the country.

Some national news outlets reported threats in nearly two dozen states.