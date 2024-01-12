Aroostook residents unintentionally switch party affiliation, local officials say

Local officials in Aroostook County are warning residents to read the fine print when signing forms at voter registration drives.

Fort Fairfield Town Clerk Neadra Dubois says she sent out cards notifying voters of the change to their party enrollment, and heard back from some residents that they didn't want to change parties.

Under Maine law, residents must wait three months to change their party affiliation. That means even if a voter didn't intend to change their party, they can't change it back right away- and the timing may prevent them from voting in March primary elections.

"So anyone that didn't intend to switch their party can come and fill out a new voter registration card at any time but we still have to obey the law and wait until the three months is up before we can switch it again," Dubois said.

She says her advice to voters is to carefully read anything they sign, and make sure they fully understand the purpose of a form.

"It is public knowledge but I don't think its common knowledge, you know? I don't think a lot of the public know about this three month waiting period," Dubois said.