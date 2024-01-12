Lewiston shooting commission to hear from victims, police and military over four meetings

The independent commission investigating October's mass shooting in Lewiston plans to hold four public meetings in the coming months.

The commission held its first and only public meeting just before Thanksgiving. But according to a schedule announced Thursday, the commission will hear from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 25 and then from shooting victims on Feb. 1. Maine State Police officials are expected to brief the commission on Feb. 15 and U.S. Army officials have been invited to testify on March 7.

The commission's investigation is one of several created since a gunman, Robert R. Card II,killed 18 peopleand wounded 13 at two businesses in Lewiston. The U.S. Army as well as the Army's inspector general are also investigating how Army Reserve officials responded to growing concernsabout Card's mental health, including one report from a close friend and fellow reservist who told the unit's leadersthat he was worried Card would snap and commit a mass shooting.

Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey created the commission in November. The group is charged with investigating what happened inthe months before the shootingas well as immediately afterward.

The commission's recommendations are expected to influence any policy response from Mills and the Legislature. But first, the commission plans toask lawmakers to give it subpoena powers to request access to sensitive documents, such as medical and military records.

