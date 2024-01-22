Abortion rights supporters, opponents to converge on Maine State House for public hearing

Large numbers of abortion rights supporters and opponents are expected to converge on the Maine State House on Monday.

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a public hearing this morning on a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman's right to access abortion.

Voters in several states have approved similar constitutional changes in the 19 months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But the bigger challenge for abortion rights supporters in Maine will be getting the issue on the ballot.

It takes two-thirds support in both the House and Senate to send a constitutional amendment to voters. Democrats control both chambers — but not by supermajorities. And most Republicans are expected to vote against the proposal.

But Democrats are expected to use the votes as political fodder as they attempt to keep abortion front and center in a state with a long history of supporting abortion rights.