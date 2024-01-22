© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Abortion rights supporters, opponents to converge on Maine State House for public hearing

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published January 22, 2024 at 6:52 AM EST
Protesters line the hallway leading to the House Chamber, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session before summer break.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Protesters line the hallway leading to the House Chamber, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session before summer break.

Large numbers of abortion rights supporters and opponents are expected to converge on the Maine State House on Monday.

The Legislature's Judiciary Committee is slated to hold a public hearing this morning on a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman's right to access abortion.

Voters in several states have approved similar constitutional changes in the 19 months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But the bigger challenge for abortion rights supporters in Maine will be getting the issue on the ballot.

It takes two-thirds support in both the House and Senate to send a constitutional amendment to voters. Democrats control both chambers — but not by supermajorities. And most Republicans are expected to vote against the proposal.

But Democrats are expected to use the votes as political fodder as they attempt to keep abortion front and center in a state with a long history of supporting abortion rights.
Politics
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller