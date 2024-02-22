Citizen initiative to limit contributions to PACs deemed valid by Maine secretary of state

Backers of a citizens initiative that aims to limit contributions to certain political action committees in Maine have gathered enough valid signatures to put the issue before voters this fall.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says that of more than 84,000 signatures collected, roughly 76,000 have been deemed valid.

The initiative would limit contributions to PACs that make independent expenditures, such as ads that advocate to elect or defeat a candidate, without the consent of any campaign.

The Legislature has the option of adopting the measure itself, or sending it to voters in November.