© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Bill to postpone redesign of Maine flag wins initial approval

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 2, 2024 at 1:06 PM EDT
Bethany Field of the Maine Flag Company sews an original state flag together in her India Street neighborhood studio in Portland on Jan. 30, 2018.
Troy R. Bennett
/
Bangor Daily News file
Bethany Field of the Maine Flag Company sews an original state flag together in her India Street neighborhood studio in Portland on Jan. 30, 2018.

A proposal to postpone a vote on a redesign of the Maine State Flag has won initial approval in the Legislature.

On Monday the Senate voted in favor of a bill that would establish a commission to recommend a design to the Secretary of State. It would also postpone a voter referendum on the new design from this November to 2026.

Republican state Sen. Rick Bennett was among the 13 lawmakers who voted against the bill.

"I think it's about time we make a decision on this," he said. "The people of Maine are ready."

The new design will be based on the 1901 Maine flag, which has a beige background with a blue star and green pine tree. The bill faces further votes.
Politics
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight