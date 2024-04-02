Bill to postpone redesign of Maine flag wins initial approval

A proposal to postpone a vote on a redesign of the Maine State Flag has won initial approval in the Legislature.

On Monday the Senate voted in favor of a bill that would establish a commission to recommend a design to the Secretary of State. It would also postpone a voter referendum on the new design from this November to 2026.

Republican state Sen. Rick Bennett was among the 13 lawmakers who voted against the bill.

"I think it's about time we make a decision on this," he said. "The people of Maine are ready."

The new design will be based on the 1901 Maine flag, which has a beige background with a blue star and green pine tree. The bill faces further votes.