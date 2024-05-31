Trump guilty verdicts elicit partisan response from Maine political and elected leaders

Maine’s elected and political leaders offered predictably partisan reactions to Friday’s guilty verdicts against former President Trump, with Democrats praising the justice system and Republicans calling the trial a farce.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who represents Maine’s left-leaning 1st District, said Trump had been “fairly tried by a jury of his peers and convicted on 34 felony counts.”

“This process, and the trials to come, has reaffirmed that no one is above the law,” Pingree said in a statement. “I am grateful for the fortitude and courage of the jurors who spent many long days fulfilling their civic duty. While our country is facing many challenges, now is a moment to have some faith in our democracy and this important exercise of the rule of law.”

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s more conservative 2nd District, said Trump had his day in court and that he respected the jury’s decision.

“As to the many questions I’ve received about the politics of this decision, let me say this: As of today, Donald Trump is the Republican candidate for president,” Golden said in a statement. “I have no doubt that information about this verdict will feature in the campaign. I trust the people of Maine with their votes.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, however, was critical of the entire process in a statement. Collins has not supported Trump's reelection bid and voted to convict him during his 2021 impeachment trial.

“The district attorney, who campaigned on a promise to prosecute Donald Trump, brought these charges precisely because of who the defendant was rather than because of any specified criminal conduct,” Collins said in a statement. “The political underpinnings of this case further blur the lines between the judicial system and the electoral system, and this verdict likely will be the subject of a protracted appeals process.”

But Collins’ colleague from Maine, independent Sen. Angus King, seemed to take heart from what he described as an “incredibly consequential decision” based on weeks of evidence and testimony.

“However, the event was also a typical day in courthouses across the country — 12 men and women, from all walks of life, coming together to do their civic duty,” King, who caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement. “As we face a world of uncertainties and conflict, the infrastructure of our shared American identity remains sturdy so long as we are vigilant in remembering our founding principles, including equal justice under the law.”

Trump lost the statewide vote in Maine in both 2016 and 2020 but picked up one of the state’s four Electoral College votes in both elections by winning the majority vote in the 2nd Congressional District. Republicans are aiming to at least repeat that this year while Democrats are hoping to once again produce a Democratic sweep.

In a statement, the Maine Republican Party called the trial “a politically motivated farce designed to keep Trump out of the White House.”

“We have elections where people vote for their leaders,” reads the GOP statement. “We should not have politically motivated and compromised judges and prosecutors running roughshod over our Constitution. It is time for Mainers to realize that the only way out of this mess is to vote Republican this fall."