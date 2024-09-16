Collins, King to introduce bill requiring military to use crisis intervention laws following Lewiston shooting

As the Oct. 25 anniversary of the mass shootings in Lewiston approaches, Maine's two U.S. senators are introducing legislation to require the military to use state crisis intervention laws when a service member poses a threat to themselves or others.

The shootings in Lewiston were carried out by a part-time soldier who had been experiencing auditory delusions for months. Family members and friends had warned authorities he could pose a threat. But even after a two-week stay in a psychiatric facility, neither the Army nor local law enforcement ever sought to take away his numerous firearms.

Investigations later revealed there were many missed opportunities for intervention that might have prevented 18 deaths. And Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said that's what has prompted them to introduce the Armed Forces Crisis intervention Notification Act.

The Act would require U.S. military services to use state crisis intervention programs - like Maine's 'yellow flag law' - and to fully participate in judicial proceedings by sharing information and relevant evidence.

In a statement, Collins said the bill "would facilitate effective communication and coordination between state agencies and military service branches...without infringing upon the rights of law-abiding gun owners."