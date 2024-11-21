One vote tips Maine House race to Republican lawmaker accused of choking his wife

The Republican lawmaker accused of choking his wife less than two weeks before election day has retained his seat in the Maine House of Representatives by a single vote.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan, of Sanford, defeated Democrat Patricia Kidder, 2,478 to 2,477, after a hand recount of ballots by state election officials in Augusta. The initial vote count on Election Day ended in a tie.

mainehousegop.org State Representative Lucas Lanigan

Lanigan was charged with aggravated domestic violence assault for allegedly choking his wife, prompting Democratic leaders to call for his resignation shortly before the election. Republican House leaders have defended Lanigan, saying he should have his day in court.

The alleged assault took place 11 days before the election and came after Lanigan's wife confronted him about an affair, according to an affidavit.

His wife asked the judge and prosecutors to drop the charges, but the assistant district attorney said the state's case against Lanigan will continue and that victims often recant because of pressure from their abuser.

The outcome is not expected to affect Democrats' slim majority in the 151-seat House, although additional recounts could further shave their advantage.