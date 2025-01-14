Gov. Mills' nominee for public advocate backed by lawmakers

A legislative committee has narrowly voted to advance Heather Sanborn’s nomination to represent Maine utility customers as the state’s next public advocate.

The former Democratic lawmaker told members of the energy, utilities and technology committee on Tuesday that her focus would be on lowering costs.

Before the vote, Sanborn faced a grilling on her qualifications, potential political bias and her stance on Maine’s renewable energy policies.

The former brewery owner said that she would be solely guided by the public advocate’s mandate to keep utility prices down. The agency is tasked with representing low income, residential and small business customers in regulatory proceedings, rate cases and in the legislature.

"I have not represented or worked for an investor owned utility, or a generator, or developer, or an environmental organization so I bring zero conflicts of interest to the table," Sanborn told lawmakers.

Sanborn would take over the position at a time when high electricity prices are becoming a major concern for consumers and businesses. Some Republican lawmakers questioned Sanborn on her past support for solar power incentives that have since been blamed for contributing to rising costs.

But Sanborn said she would have no role in pushing for particular sources of energy as public advocate.

"I do not believe the public advocate’s role is to have a view in the abstract of particular generation sources or even about particular concepts in energy policy," she said.

The committee voted 7-5 to recommend Sanborn’s confirmation to the Maine Senate. Democratic Senator Nicole Grohoski joined Republicans in voting against the nominee after Sanborn refused to unequivocally commit to not seek a so-called "revolving door" job with an entity such as a utility after serving as public advocate.

Governor Janet Mills nominated Sanborn to replace retiring Public Advocate William Harwood.

