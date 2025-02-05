Amid federal immigration turmoil, Maine's Office of New Americans will focus on workforce integration

Just as federal immigration policies under the new Trump Administration are sparking fear and uncertainty, the Mills Administration is launching its fledgling Maine Office of New Americans. Comprised of two staff members housed within the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, it's charged with integrating Maine's immigrant communities into the state economy. Directing the office is Tarlan Ahmadov, who said that despite all of the current anxieties, the mission will stay focused on workforce and business development. He spoke with Maine Public's Ari Snider.

Tarlan Ahmadov: The launch of this office happens to be coinciding with the significant changes in the federal law and the transition to the new administration. But you know, it was specifically established to strengthen Maine's economy and communities. So we are here to support new Mainer communities, businesses, and employers, and so I hope we all work together for the success of our mission to make this beautiful state of Maine much stronger, because every immigrant brings their own wealth of culture, education, and skills.

Ari Snider: So, according to governor Janet Mills, the Office of New Americans, or ONA, is supposed to focus on workforce integration. What does that mean in practical terms, and how do you plan on working toward that goal?

First of all, we will be launching a 24-member advisory council, from all corners of state. We have businesses, large and small businesses [on the council]. We also have a business leaders forum. We would like to start learning how we can utilize that specific knowledge and understanding of the market. So we will be coordinating these discussions, also bringing the state government to the table, to see how we all work together, and to make the economy in Maine stronger.

Understanding that the office is just getting started, what are your priorities for the first year?

We would like to see where we can learn about innovative ways, for example, of enhancing English classes. We have so many already innovative approaches in Maine - some businesses open ESL classes on their site. Also, we have from the apprenticeship programs a lot of new possibilities, like in manufacturing. I was thinking we can also open the room for those businesses run by immigrants, to learn from the mainstream businesses about marketing, about how to fully utilize their skills. So this will be a lot of dialogue. I think the first six months will be more about learning.

Ahmadov said the office will also focus on improving data collection and coordination, with guidance from counterparts in other states. For disclosure, Ahmadov sits on Maine Public's board.