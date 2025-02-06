Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey today joined a group of a eleven counterparts who say they will file suit to block Elon Musk's access to sensitive payment systems at the U.S. Treasury.

The attorneys general said Musk and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency now have access to Americans' personal information, calling it "unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable." They added that the President does not have the authority to give away private information to unauthorized individuals.

A federal judge today signed off on a temporary agreement to limit the sharing of sensitive Treasury data while other legal challenges play out.

Musk, WHO spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help elect Trump, has been designated by the president as a "special government employee."

Earlier this week, Frey joined other attorneys general to affirm their commitment to protecting gender-affirming care in the face of a Trump executive order aiming to restrict access.