Maine House Speaker calls for resignation of lawmaker indicted on forgery charges

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM EST
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.

Democratic Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau is calling for the resignation of a Republican lawmaker recently indicted by a grand jury in Oxford County.

Rep. Randall Hall, of Wilton, was indicted earlier this week on charges that he forged signatures needed to access cash offered through Maine's taxpayer-funded campaign finance program.
Rep. Randall Hall, R-Wilton
Maine House of Representatives
/
Maine House of Representatives
Rep. Randall Hall, R-Wilton

The 12 charges included 10 counts of aggravated forgery and violating the Maine Clean Elections Act.

Hall was prevented from accessing the funds by the Maine Ethics Commission, which then referred its findings to the Maine Office of Attorney General.

Speaker Fecteau said in a statement that the charges warrant Hall's immediate resignation from the Maine House of Representatives.

Democrats currently hold a two-seat advantage in the House.

Hall could not immediately be reached for comment. He is serving his fourth term in the Maine House and has qualified for the Maine Clean Election funds in each election prior to 2024.
Politics Maine Legislature
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public's chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
