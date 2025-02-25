Lawmakers remain deadlocked over bill to close state budget gap

Maine lawmakers today Tuesday remain deadlocked over a bill to close a state budget gap, an impasse that could delay Medicaid payments to hospitals and other health care providers.

Democrats in the House attempted to advance the $121 million spending bill, but could not convince enough Republicans to enact the proposal as an emergency measure.

The GOP is refusing to vote for the plan without additional cuts and restrictions on welfare programs.

The stalemate appeared no closer to resolution than it was two weeks ago.

The House tabled the bill after one vote Tuesday and the Senate adjourned until next week, meaning the bill cannot advance much further until then.

The bill is designed to plug a budget gap in the state's Medicaid program known as MaineCare, but its fate will also have ramifications for talks over the next biennial budget.

Democrats control the legislature and could pass the bill on a straight majority, but that will delay the flow of funds to health care providers.