Maine auditor: 'No indication' public money at risk despite controversy over report

Maine's annual audit that examines how federal dollars are spent usually generates little controversy. State Auditor Matt Dunlap says to think of it as a "proofreading" exercise.

"You don't know if the writer intended a comma, or a semi-colon, but, if you question it, you should point it out and let them make the decision as to whether that's something that's material and needs to be addressed, or not," he says.

But this year, the audit uncovered "deficiencies" and "material weaknesses" involving $2.1 billion in federal spending. As an example, Dunlap points to the signing dates on contracts.

"You know, contracts aren't considered valid until they're fully signed. But a majority of those reviewed in the sample were signed after the start date of the contract," he says.

Dunlap says auditors looked at only $37 million worth of contracts, out of the $2.1 billion total. And the findings have prompted several Republican state senators to write U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, requesting an investigation of the state office that purchases goods and services with federal dollars.

At a legislative hearing Friday, the commissioner of Finance and Administration, Kirsten Figueroa, defended her department's work.

"The audit did not indicate any evidence of wrongdoing, fraud, waste, or abuse. And the auditor did not refer anything to the attorney general's office or the state controller for follow up," she says.

Dunlap agrees.

"The point of our work is to help them improve their process. It's not to yank aside, you know, the curtain and say, 'Oh, that's where you've been hiding all your ill-gotten gains,'" he says. "There's no indication that any public monies were at risk."

At the Friday hearing, Commissioner Figueroa pointed out that the number of deficiencies and weaknesses in this latest audit is fewer than in last year's audit.

"This audit, in fact, has not revealed anything that wouldn't be a surprise in an organization this large and complex. It has identified areas for improvement and areas where we should prioritize some focus, all of which appear to be manageable within our existing audit review, follow up, and remediation processes," she says.

Dunlap sees a silver lining in any controversy the current audit may have generated.

"For those of us who work in the world of accounting and auditing, this is incredibly important work. This is how you assure the public their resources are being cared for," he says.

No matter what Bondi decides, Dunlap's report has been posted to a clearing house where federal officials can, and will review it.