© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Portland Bach Experience

June 11-20, 2021
Virtual as well as live, in person concerts in Portland, Sanford and Brunswick
portlandbachexperience.com
Portland Bach Experience

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Bach Experience Festival, presenting 10 days of innovative programs from full orchestral performances to outdoor concerts. These performances, with a virtual option, will be performed in person in over a dozen venues in Southern and Mid-Coast Maine from June 11 - 20.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the event. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, please use the promo code PBEforME21 when ordering your tickets.