Portland Bach Experience
June 11-20, 2021
Virtual as well as live, in person concerts in Portland, Sanford and Brunswick
portlandbachexperience.com
Virtual as well as live, in person concerts in Portland, Sanford and Brunswick
portlandbachexperience.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Bach Experience Festival, presenting 10 days of innovative programs from full orchestral performances to outdoor concerts. These performances, with a virtual option, will be performed in person in over a dozen venues in Southern and Mid-Coast Maine from June 11 - 20.
Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the event. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, please use the promo code PBEforME21 when ordering your tickets.