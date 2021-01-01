Maine Public Classical is really excited to be partnering up with the Portland Bach Festival this June and to be able to provide MPBN Members with a special ticket discount to select shows.

The 2016 Portland Bach Festival runs from June 19 through the 24 with concerts held at St. Mary’s in Falmouth and at St. Luke’s in Portland. MPBN Members receive a special ticket discount to the concerts being held only at St. Mary’s due to the larger size of that venue (tickets to both venues are going fast!)

Festival Concerts at St. Mary’s in Falmouth will be held on Sunday June 19 at 7:30 PM and Friday June 24 at 7:30 PM. There are free pre-concert lectures starting at 7:00 pm prior to each performance.

Follow this LINK and use the code “MPBN” to receive $5 off Festival Concert ticket prices (applicable to advance tickets only) for these two shows. (NOTE: there is a place on the ticket-buying page for the St. Mary’s events to “enter a password or discount code” and that is where you type in the code “MPBN”.)

For more information on the Portland Bach Festival and some of the other events including Cantata Sing-Along at St. Mary’s in Falmouth on Wednesday, June 22 6:00 PM and the Bach & Beer event at Ocean Gateway on Tuesday, June 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in Portland, visit portlandbachfestival.org