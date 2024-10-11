Portland Museum of Art: As We Are

As We Are features the work of 14 emerging artists, all of whom have strong ties to Maine. With works spanning a range of media—from painting, drawing, and photography to ceramics and sculpture—visitors will have the opportunity to explore the innovative forms of aesthetic practice in American contemporary art today.

Themes such as identity, ecology, material history, and kinship create important points of connection and conversation in this exhibition. Perhaps most notable about the artists exhibited is the community they share with one another, some as alumni of the same local institution, others as mentors, and still others as friends.

As We Are highlights young talent whose practices are in conversation with Maine’s rich artistic heritage. From identity to ecology, kinship to care, these artists engage with contemporary issues while also drawing upon the American modernist traditions strongly associated with Maine artists such as Lois Dodd, Marsden Hartley, and John Marin.

The museum has a full schedule of programming that will invite visitors to engage with the artists and their works through gallery talks, lectures, and more.

Admission may be purchased onsite. Identify yourself as a Maine Public member when purchasing and receive a 15% discount.

To learn more about As We Are and stay updated on all exhibition events, visit PortlandMuseum.org/asweare.

