Portland Museum of Art: Fragments of Epic Memory

An incredibly powerful new exhibit awaits you at the Portland Museum of Art in Portland and Maine Public is excited to be a Media Sponsor of the exhibition. Fragments of Epic Memory is an immersive encounter with the Caribbean and its diaspora that vividly intertwines past and present, memory and myth, and continuity and change, creating a testament to the enduring power of art to illuminate the complexities of personal experience.

From the streets of Jamaica to the shores of Trinidad and Tobago, Fragments of Epic Memory connects, contextualizes, and complicates historical depictions of the Caribbean region as a place for colonial profit and tourist pleasures. By combining historical and contemporary materials, the exhibition transforms stagnant and biased narratives into multifaceted and revelatory ways of understanding the region’s history.

Fragments of Epic Memory recenters the narrative from the dynamic perspectives of the Caribbean diaspora. Learn more about this exhibit here.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets for this exhibition. When purchasing your tickets, identify yourself as a Maine Public Member to have the discount applied. For complete details, call our Audience Services Team at 1-800-884-1717.