Portland Ovations: Conrad Tao
March 9, 2025
Hannaford Hall
portlandovations.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Portland Ovations’ presentation of pianist Conrad Tao.
Tao is a composer and pianist who has appeared around the world in riveting recitals and as a soloist with countless symphony orchestras across the country. On Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 pm he will perform Debussy, Schumann, and his own works at Hannaford Hall in Portland.
Program:
- CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études, Book I
- CONRAD TAO: Improvisation for Lumatone
- HAROLD ARLEN/ART TATUM: Somewhere Over the Rainbow (trans. Conrad Tao)
- CONRAD TAO: Keyed In
- ROBERT SCHUMANN: Auf Einer Burg, from Liederkreis, Op. 39 (for Lumatone)
- CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études, Book II
Program subject to change