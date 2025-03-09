Portland Ovations: Conrad Tao

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Portland Ovations’ presentation of pianist Conrad Tao.

Tao is a composer and pianist who has appeared around the world in riveting recitals and as a soloist with countless symphony orchestras across the country. On Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 pm he will perform Debussy, Schumann, and his own works at Hannaford Hall in Portland.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15

Program:



CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études , Book I

, Book I CONRAD TAO: Improvisation for Lumatone

HAROLD ARLEN/ART TATUM: Somewhere Over the Rainbow (trans. Conrad Tao)

(trans. Conrad Tao) CONRAD TAO: Keyed In

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Auf Einer Burg , from Liederkreis, Op. 39 (for Lumatone)

, from Liederkreis, Op. 39 (for Lumatone) CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études, Book II

Program subject to change

