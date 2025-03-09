Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
SIGNAL ALERT: We are aware of the signal disruptions over the air on Maine Public Radio. We are working on resolving this issue. We appreciate your patience.

Portland Ovations: Conrad Tao

March 9, 2025
Hannaford Hall
portlandovations.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Portland Ovations’ presentation of pianist Conrad Tao. Photo features pianist and composer Conrad Tao at a piano with his hands crossed in front of him.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Portland Ovations’ presentation of pianist Conrad Tao.

Tao is a composer and pianist who has appeared around the world in riveting recitals and as a soloist with countless symphony orchestras across the country. On Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 pm he will perform Debussy, Schumann, and his own works at Hannaford Hall in Portland.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15

Program:

  • CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études, Book I
  • CONRAD TAO: Improvisation for Lumatone
  • HAROLD ARLEN/ART TATUM: Somewhere Over the Rainbow (trans. Conrad Tao)
  • CONRAD TAO: Keyed In
  • ROBERT SCHUMANN: Auf Einer Burg, from Liederkreis, Op. 39 (for Lumatone)
  • CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Études, Book II

Program subject to change