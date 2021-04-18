Portland Ovations Presents Fauré Quartett Virtual Concert

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Ovations presentation of the Fauré Quartett.

Join Portland Ovations for a virtual concert featuring the 10 movements of Russian composer Mussorgsky's masterpiece Pictures at an Exhibition followed by a special surprise encore.

This virtual concert is a pay what you can event and will be available to enjoy live on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm or on-demand from April 19 - 21.

Tickets available online at portlandovations.org from April 19-21, 2021.