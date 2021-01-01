Portland Ovations Presents the Pacifica Quartet
Merrill Auditorium, Portland
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Pacifica Quartet presented by Portland Ovations. Join the Pacifica Quartet as they perform selected works written by American female composers during the ratification of the 19th amendment, the pro-suffrage era and today, with a newly commissioned piece. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.
To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15 when ordering tickets.
Program:
AMY BEACH: String Quartet, Op. 89 (1929)
SHULAMIT RAN: Quartet No. 3, Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory
JENNIFER HIGDON: Voices (1993) commissioned by the Pacifica Quartet
Intermission
FLORENCE PRICE: Quartet in G major, II. Andante moderato
FANNY MENDELSSOHN: String Quartet in E-flat major, I. Adagio ma non trope, II. Sherzo. Allegretto, III. Romanze, IV. Allegro molto vivace