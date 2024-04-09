© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Portland Ovations: Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Merrill Auditorium
April 9, 2024
portlandovations.org
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain presented by Portland Ovations. April 9, 2024.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain presented by Portland Ovations. Join the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain for a concert filled with funny twanging, foot-stomping and melodious light entertainment. With only ukuleles, singing and a bit of whistling, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky to Otis Redding, on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 pm at Merrill Auditorium.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MainePublic15.