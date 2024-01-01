Portland Symphony Orchestra: La Bohème

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s, production of La bohème. In this semi-staged production, Opera Maine joins the Portland Symphony in bringing Puccini’s melodies and arias to life. The performance will be held at Merrill Auditorium on January 24th at 7:00 pm and January 26th at 2:30 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount please use the code MainePublic15.