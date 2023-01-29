Portland Symphony Orchestra: The Rite of Spring

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Series, The Rite of Spring. Join music director Eckart Preu and the PSO as they perform Stravinsky’s groundbreaking and iconic, Rite of Spring. The program also includes a piece by Joaquin Rodrigo performed by the PSO and world-renowned guest classical guitarist Pepe Romero.

Performances will be held at Merrill Auditorium on Sunday, January 29 at 2:30 pm and Monday, January 30 at 7:30 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code Classical15.

