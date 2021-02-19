1 Death, 134 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

The Maine CDC has added 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. One more person with the disease has died.

In all, 43,224 cases have been identified in the state since the agency first started recording cases. More than 650 people have died.

More than 278,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state. The Maine CDC expects to receive close to 28,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing will resume at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.