1 Death, 201 COVID-19 Cases Added Monday

Maine is recording another 201 cases of coronavirus infection on Monday.

That number is up from yesterday’s 154, but still way below the postholiday peak.

Another person has died from COVID-19, a man in his 70s from Knox County, marking the 636th death in Maine.

But hospitalizations are also on the decline, with 123 Mainers receiving inpatient care, 32 of whom are in critical care and 13 on ventilators.

More than 195,000 doses of vaccine have been given so far, with more than 142,000 first doses and almost 53,000 second doses.

The next Maine CDC briefing on the pandemic is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.