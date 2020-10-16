1 Death, 29 New COVID-19 Cases In Maine

Another person with COVID-19 in Maine has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 145.

In a press release, the Maine Center from Disease Control said the person who died was a woman in her 70s from York County.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show an increase of 29 new cases on Friday. That’s in line with the average number of new daily cases Maine has seen for the past two weeks.

In contrast, other Northeast states are seeing spikes in new daily cases. The director of the state CDC, Nirav Shah, is urging Mainers to take precautions to prevent a similar spike here.