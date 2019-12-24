12 Of 15 Democratic Presidential Candidates - And Only 1 Republican - Qualify For Maine Primary

Twelve of the 15 Democrats vying for the party's presidential nomination have filed to compete in the Maine primary that will take place March 3.

All of the front-runners in the Democratic field submitted signatures to get on the primary ballot, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The only Republican candidate on the ballot is President Donald Trump.

Neither of Trump's GOP challengers, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh nor former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, submitted signatures by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline, according to the Maine Secretary of State's website.

The March primary will take place on Super Tuesday, marking a switch back to a nomination system that was abandoned after primaries were held here in 1996 and 2000.

The Legislature passed the new primary law earlier this year after widespread complaints in 2016 over the caucus system.