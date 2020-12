The number of new COVID-19 cases identified in the state is jumping up again.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 702 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Those numbers had dropped since the lead-up to Christmas, when the CDC recorded more than 730 cases on two consecutive days.

Thirteen more people have died. The pandemic’s death toll has reached 347 for the state, and 24,201 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease.

This story will be updated.