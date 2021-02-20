130 COVID-19 Cases Added On Sunday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added 130 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. No new fatalities were reported.

In all, 43,497 cases of the disease have been identified and 658 people have died in Maine.

Nearly 200,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine — 14.83% of the state's population, according to the CDC. And just over 7% are now fully vaccinated.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This story was originally published at 8:56 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.