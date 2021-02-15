148 COVID-19 Cases Added Monday, No New Deaths

Maine continues down a bumpy road to better coronavirus numbers.

The state is reporting 148 additional cases on Monday, up from 120 on Sunday but still running lower than a week ago. The state’s 7-day average is falling, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

The latest hospital data, from Sunday, show 101 patients with COVID-19, with 28 in critical care and 10 on ventilators. Those numbers are all lower than a week ago.

Maine has now administered nearly 246,000 doses of vaccine, with more than 71,000 people who have had both required shots. That includes Gov. Janet Mills, who received her second vaccination Friday.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.