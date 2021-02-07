154 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Added Sunday

One more Mainer has died with COVID-19, and the state CDC has added 154 cases on Sunday.

In all, 41,218 cases of the disease have been identified, and 635 Mainers have died.

On Sunday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah tweeted that Maine's positivity rate had fallen to 2.74%

As of Sunday, 140,184 Mainers had received their first shot in a two-dose vaccine regimen; 51,629 had gotten both shots.

Maine is still vaccinating health care personnel and others in Phase 1A of the rollout, as well as adults 70 and older, who are in 1B. Officials expect to move to people 65 and older by March.

Maine Public reporter Patty Wight contributed to this story.

Originally published 9 a.m. Feb. 6, 2021.