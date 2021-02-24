17 Deaths, 164 COVID-19 Cases Added On Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting a large uptick in COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday — 17.

That brings the pandemic death toll in the state to 677. A similar large increase noted earlier this month was attributed to a thorough review of vital records, though it was not immediately clear whether that was the cause Wednesday.

The agency also reports an additional 164 cases of the disease, bringing the full number of recorded cases to 43,900.

More than 100,000 Mainers have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.