175 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths In Maine On Thursday

More than 42,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Maine since the pandemic began, including 175 cases added by the Maine Center for Disease Control on Thursday.

No new deaths have been announced for the first time in just under two weeks.

More than 215,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered around the state.

Independent physicians have called for increasing their involvement in inoculations. But the Maine Center for Disease Control has focused its attention on mass vaccination sites, which it says are more effective at this phase of the rollout.

