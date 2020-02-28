18 Firefighters Resign Amid Disagreement With Town Officials

PARIS, Maine - A group of 18 firefighters in Maine have resigned after a disagreement with town officials. The Sun Journal reports nearly 20 members of the Paris Fire Department quit Wednesday night because Town Manager Dawn Noyes reversed a decision made by Chief Mark Blaquire.

Paris is an hour north of Portland.

Firefighter Jon Longley says Noyes and human resource manager Paula Andrews reinstated an individual after the chief and several officers had decided to strip him of his rank.

Longley says Blaquire originally made the decision out of safety concerns. Longley did not name the individual.

Attempts to reach Noyes and Andrews for comment were unsuccessful.