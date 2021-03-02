182 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Tuesday

  • A banner thanks residents in several languages at a new community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Portland Expo, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

The Maine Center for Disease Control is adding another 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. No new deaths are being reported.

The agency has identified 44,944 cases of the disease since the pandemic began.

Three new vaccination sites are opening this week in southern Maine: at the Portland Expo, the Maine Mall, and a former Marshalls department store in Sanford. Mainers ages 60 and older will be able to get their shots starting Wednesday.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

