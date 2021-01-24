189 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine

The Maine CDC added 189 cases of COVID-19 to the state's total on Sunday.

No new deaths were added. The last time no additional deaths were reported was two weeks ago, on Jan. 10, also a Sunday. Since then, 112 deaths have been added to the state's total.

In all, 36,787 cases of the disease have been identified in the state, and 544 Mainers have died.

One-hundred eighty nine Mainers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 55 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.

Nearly 87,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.