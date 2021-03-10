195 COVID-19 Cases Added In Maine On Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has added another 195 new cases of COVID-19 to the state’s total on Wednesday, with no new deaths.

The agency has identified more than 46,200 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy says Maine could receive $6 billion from the pandemic aid bill before Congress. COVID-19 relief funds would be distributed to unemployment benefit systems, state and municipal governments, schools, small-business assistance programs and increased child care credits.

The U.S. House stands likely to pass the measure today.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.