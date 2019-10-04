2 Agencies To Consider Change To CMP Transmission Line Plan

By 1 minute ago

PORTLAND, Maine - Two state agencies have agreed to consider a proposed change to a 145-mile transmission line project in Maine to avoid a remote pond.

Central Maine Power proposed the amended route after the Land Use Planning Commission deadlocked over concerns about the pond near the Canadian border.

Both the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Land Use Planning Commission agreed to reopen the case record on Thursday.

CMP's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the regional power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals. Most of the transmission lines would use existing corridors, but it would require a new 54-mile path cut through woodlands.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission already gave its approval to the project.

Tags: 
Central Maine Power
New England Clean Energy Connect

Related Content

CMP Wants To Re-Route Portion Of Transmission Project

By & Sep 19, 2019
Courtesy Central Maine Power

PORTLAND, Maine - Central Maine Power wants to re-route its proposed electric transmission line to avoid remote Beattie Pond at a cost of nearly $1 million.

Regulators To Review Environmental Impacts Of CMP's Proposed 145-Mile Transmission Line

By Sep 11, 2019

BREWER, Maine - Regulators are reviewing the potential environmental impact of a proposed 145-mile  transmission line that would bring Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.