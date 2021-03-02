2 Americans Accused Of Helping Carlos Ghosn Escape Are Extradited To Japan

An American father and son who allegedly aided former Nissan Motors Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan have been extradited to Tokyo, where they face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Ghosn fled in a daring December 2019 escape as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges. He apparently passed undetected through airport security before entering a private jet. Ghosn ultimately arrived in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Japanese authorities believe U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter were paid at least $1.3 million to help Ghosn flee.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed to NPR Tuesday that the two men were extradited. According to Reuters, they were met by authorities Tuesday at Tokyo's Narita airport, where they were escorted via bus to a detention center.

The father and son had been held in a Massachusetts jail since May as they fought extradition. Their lawyers argued they could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone jump bail and that they would be subject to "mental and physical torture" in the custody of Japanese authorities, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the Taylors' extradition, denying a request for an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them to be sent to Japan.

"This is a sad day for the family, and for all who believe that veterans deserve better treatment from their own country," their lawyer, Paul Kelly, said in a statement Monday.

Ghosn, who is credited with helping lead Nissan back from the brink of bankruptcy, was nonetheless ousted by the automaker in November 2018 amid allegations of financial impropriety. Less than a month after he was forced out of Nissan, Japanese authorities charged him with underreporting his personal income, and later of breach of trust and misappropriation of Nissan funds.

