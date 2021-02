Two more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and the state has added 143 cases.

In all, 43,367 cases of the disease have been identified and 658 people have died in Maine.

Nearly 200,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine — 14.62% of the state's population, according to the CDC. And 6.75% are now fully vaccinated.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.