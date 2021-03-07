2 Deaths, 159 COVID-19 Cases Added On Sunday

Two more Mainers have died, and the state Center for Disease Control is reporting 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began in Maine to 45,794 and the death toll to 706.

As of Saturday morning, 74 Mainers were hospitalized with the disease, with 20 in critical care and nine on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This story was originally published at 12:14 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021.