2 Deaths, 201 COVID-19 Cases Added Friday

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 201 more cases of COVID-19. Two more people have died, bringing the pandemic death toll in the state up to 643.

The state CDC says more than 226,000 doses of the vaccine have been given — up 10,000 from numbers reported the day before.

Dr. Nirav Shah told reporters on Thursday that Maine could limit the spread of new COVID-19 variants throughout the state if precautionary measures are maintained. The state is expected to receive 1,000 more doses of the vaccine next week.

Hospitalizations in the state have dropped to their lowest levels since Thanksgiving.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.