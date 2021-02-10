2 Deaths, 253 COVID-19 Cases Added Wednesday

The Maine Center for Disease Control is adding 253 new cases of COVID-19. Two more people with the disease have died.

The state recently crossed a vaccination milestone — close to 210,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered in the state. Vaccination numbers continue to climb even as the state’s largest medical system, MaineHealth, has drawn scrutiny for administering the shots to non-patient-facing employees and out-of-state contractors before ensuring those doses went to Mainers over 70 years old.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live, online.